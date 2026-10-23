NSW CHS Athletics Championships

Lake Cargelligo Central School was proudly represented by Coden and Nathan at the NSW Combined High Schools Athletics Championships, held from Wednesday 9th September to Friday 11th September 2026 at Homebush Athletics Park, Sydney Olympic Park.

Coden had a fantastic championship, competing in four 16–19 Years Boys Multi-Class events. Coden ran 15.36 in the 100m to finish 6th, before producing an outstanding performance in the 200m. His time of 33.42 earned him 3rd place and set a new T21 Australian Record. Coden continued his success in the field events, jumping 3.70m in the Long Jump to finish 1st and set another new T21 Australian Record. He rounded out his championships with a throw of 5.68m in the Shot Put, finishing 5th.

Nathan competed in five events across a busy three days of competition. In the 15 Years Boys 100m, Nathan ran a time of 12.10 to finish 15th. He had an excellent result in the 200m, running 24.41 and finishing 6th, making the final. Nathan also made the final of the 400m, where he ran 53.03 to finish an impressive 5th. In the field events, Nathan recorded a jump of 4.77m to finish 16th in the Long Jump and 10.35m to finish 18th in the 12–15 Years Boys Triple Jump.

Congratulations to Coden and Nathan on their fantastic performances and for representing Lake Cargelligo Central School with pride at the NSW CHS Athletics Championships. Coden’s two new Australian records and Nathan’s two finals appearances and are wonderful achievements at this level of competition. The school community is extremely proud of both boys.

Thanks also to their families for the dedication shown to get the boys to the events and their continued support of their sporting endeavours.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.