Council backs maintenance of second waste facility access road

By Melissa Blewitt

A second access road to the Condobolin waste facility will receive ongoing maintenance after Lachlan Shire Council determined the track is operationally essential, despite unresolved land tenure issues.

The approximately 450-metre track is in poor condition and can become particularly difficult to use during wet weather.

Council had previously limited maintenance because of uncertainty surrounding an unresolved Aboriginal Land Claim, as well as Native Title and other tenure issues affecting the land.

Efforts to formalise access to the waste facility began in 2017 but stalled around 2020 amid the tenure uncertainty. A further Aboriginal Land Claim was lodged in 2025.

The condition of the track has remained a concern, with Council’s September report noting that the community may not understand why maintenance has been concentrated on the main access route while the second track has deteriorated.

Council has now authorised ongoing maintenance and/or upgrade works, while acknowledging the unresolved Aboriginal Land Claim and associated tenure risks. Basic work, including grading, watering and rolling, is estimated to cost about $5,000, or less than a day’s road crew work.

A more substantial gravel resheet has been estimated at approximately $25,000.

Maintenance of the track will now be able to proceed while the outstanding land tenure issues continue to be addressed.