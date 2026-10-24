Changes to development application notifications affect Lachlan Shire residents

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Shire residents will no longer automatically receive notification letters about a range of development applications under changes to NSW planning requirements introduced on 1 September.

The changes, introduced by the NSW Government under the State Community Participation Plan, apply across NSW and remove public notification requirements for several types of development.

Developments no longer subject to public notification include bed and breakfast accommodation, changes of use, dual occupancies of up to two storeys, attached dwelling housing of up to five dwellings, multi-dwelling housing of up to five dwellings, secondary dwellings, industrial retail outlets and rural workers’ dwellings.

As a result, neighbouring property owners will not receive notification letters when applications for these types of development are lodged.

Lachlan Shire Council is required to implement the new statewide requirements but has raised concerns about the reduced opportunity for residents to become aware of developments proposed in their neighbourhoods and provide feedback.

Council Acting General Manager Adrian Milne said community participation was particularly important in small rural communities.

“Council understands the NSW Government’s aim to provide greater consistency across the planning system,” Mr Milne said.

“However, we are concerned about what these changes may mean for residents who have previously relied on neighbour notification to find out about development proposed near their property.”

Mr Milne said local knowledge and community feedback could provide valuable context when development applications were being considered.

Council is encouraging residents to remain engaged with planning matters by regularly checking development applications published through its available channels.

Development applications that remain subject to public notification will continue to be exhibited in accordance with the new statewide requirements.

Council will continue to assess all applications under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act and relevant planning instruments.

Residents seeking information about the new notification requirements can contact Council’s Environment and Planning Department or access information about the State Community Participation Plan through the NSW Planning website.