Stage 4 & 5 go Full Metal with Mr Watt

Tottenham Central School Stage 4 and 5 students travelled to Peak Hill on Thursday 25th September to participate in their second TAS Skill Building Day.

A huge thank you to Mr Nielson and Mr Watt for hosting and teaching the students.

During the day, students worked with metal to create a range of projects including dog tags and vice covers, while Laci also had the opportunity to make a metal dice. It was a valuable hands-on experience and a great opportunity to further develop their practical skills.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.