Staff reflect with Nic Jenkins

The Trundle Children’s Centre educators recently had a great day reflecting on their programming and practice with Nic Jenkins from Concepts in Early Learning. “Everyone is feeling very inspired and ready to bring some of what we learnt and reflected on to life in Term 2.” read a post on the centre’s Facebook page. Concepts in Early Learning support fellow educators with creative play training, mentoring and resources. “We’re committed to encouraging all educators to be proud of the work they do in the early childhood sector, to be inspired and learn to drive their own passions for seeking and developing new concepts to take to the classroom.” read a comment on the Concepts in Early Learning Website. Information compiled from Trundle Children’s Centre Facebook page and https://www.conceptsearlylearning.com/. Image Credits: Trundle Chidlren’s Centre Facebook page.