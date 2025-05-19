Staff attend Cultural Responsiveness Training

Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School staff recently had a fantastic two days of cultural responsiveness training, led by the incredible Lachie and Libby from the Aboriginal Education Team in Canberra.

Their insights and leadership made for an engaging and meaningful experience.

“A big thank you as well to Narelle and Ben from the Murrin Bridge Lands Council for joining us on the on-country experience and sharing their valuable perspectives. We’re grateful for the opportunity to continue learning and growing together.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.