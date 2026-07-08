St Patrick’s welcome St Joseph’s Catholic College students
Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School were thrilled to welcome the St Joseph’s Catholic College students from Gosford to their school earlier this week as part of their Immersion Program. This program is a fantastic way to build relationships, broaden perspectives and help every student grow through shared learning and faith. Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.
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