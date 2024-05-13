St Patrick’s Parish students take time to remember

On Thursday 25th April, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School participated in the Anzac Day March and other Anzac Day events. Students represented their school with pride and showed their respects to those who fought and continue to fight for our country. Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.

Last Updated: 09/05/2024By

