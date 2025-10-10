St Mary’s hold annual weekend in Condobolin

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

The annual Condo Centre State Triples tournament is on this weekend. Teams from all over Eastern Australia will converge on Condo to play over Saturday and Sunday so come on over to the club.

Last Wednesday Lisa Rosberg and Cary L’Estrange won the day defeating Ian Kelk and Graham McDonald, in the other game, Laurie Thompson and Mark Marshall defeated Michael Coe and Ray Burnes.

St Mary’s footy club had their annual weekend in Condo last weekend. On Saturday twenty-eight bowlers played four games of triples and one game of pairs, St Mary’s player Mark and our own Brian Tickle won the day.

One game of Major Singles, a Semi Final between Brayden Davis and Andrew Brasnett in what Laurie “Mr Bowls” Thompson described as the best game of bowls he’s seen here. Over thirty one ends they were tied seven times with Brayden winning sixteen ends to Andrew’s fifteen however Andrew eventually won the game twenty-five to twenty-three.

No Sunday Meat Run this weekend with the Centre State Triples being run, the greens should be free after 3pm if anyone wants a roll. Wednesday Bowls names in by 1:30 for a 2pm start. All are welcome.

Contributed.