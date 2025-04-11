St Joseph’s students attend Project Compassion Launch
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students attended the Project Compassion Diocesan Mission Launch recently. Mr Dominic Smith from Caritas Australia joined the students at Holy Family Parish School (Parkes). He shared how our Lenten donations can make a life-changing difference for those in need. Students then had a wonderful time participating in a mini fete, with all proceeds going towards Project Compassion. Image Credits: Catholic Education Wilcannia-Forbes Facebook Page.
