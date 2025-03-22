St Joseph’s making a splash at Carnival
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin held their annual swimming carnival on Friday, 14 February. O’Brien and Mercy took to the pool, with all students having fun on the day. This year, St
Patrick’s Parish School from Trundle joined St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin for a day of swimming fun. “The 2025 swimming carnival was a great success,” a post on the St Joseph’s Parish
School Condobolin Facebook Page read. “Thank you to all the staff, parents and friends who made the day a day to remember!” Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.
