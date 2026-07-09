SRC Sports Mufti Day

On Thursday 25th June, Trundle Central School students arrived at school dressed in their favourite footy and soccer jerseys to show their support for their SRC.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed a gold coin donation. All funds raised will go towards purchasing additional sports equipment for students to enjoy during recess and lunch breaks. A fantastic display of school spirit while helping to create even more opportunities for active play and fun!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.