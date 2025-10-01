SRC organise Mufti Day

On Wednesday 17th September, the Tottenham Central School SRC organised a Mufti Day and Walk-a-Thon to raise funds for the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Leading up to the event, students and staff participated in a fun guessing competition to predict how many kilometres TCS could walk. On the day, everyone dressed in pink and red and spent the afternoon walking laps around the town oval, striving to cover as much distance as possible. Together, they raised an impressive $255 and walked a total of 307 kilometres. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.