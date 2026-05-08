SRC Hold Harmony Day Creative Competition

In the last week of Term 1, Ungarie Central School SRC held a Harmony Day creative competition where students could demonstrate what Harmony means to them. Students submitted a range of works for judging and students from Primary and Secondary received prizes. Congratulations to the winners. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.

ABOVE: The Harmony Day Creative Competition Winners; L-R: Chelsey Spencer, Jayla-Rae Paulo, Claudia Prothero, Claire Ward, Mia Boschko, Charlotte Hoskinson, Freya Rowling, Sam McClintock and Elise Paulo.