SRC Hold Harmony Day Creative Competition
In the last week of Term 1, Ungarie Central School SRC held a Harmony Day creative competition where students could demonstrate what Harmony means to them. Students submitted a range of works for judging and students from Primary and Secondary received prizes. Congratulations to the winners. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.
ABOVE: The Harmony Day Creative Competition Winners; L-R: Chelsey Spencer, Jayla-Rae Paulo, Claudia Prothero, Claire Ward, Mia Boschko, Charlotte Hoskinson, Freya Rowling, Sam McClintock and Elise Paulo.
Latest News
SRC Hold Harmony Day Creative Competition
In the last week of Term 1, Ungarie Central School [...]
Challenging cards
Bridge On Tuesday, the Cards were still challenging, with the [...]
Students Study Important Literacy Concepts
Trundle Central School Year 3/4 students have been diving into [...]
Trio selected!
Congratulations to Condobolin High School (CHS) students Alby Denyer (18 [...]
Educators attend conference
Trundle Children’s Centre educators Ash, Lauren and Ash were in [...]
Students Give Their Best at PSSA Tennis Knockout
On Tuesday 31st March, Tennis competitors met their match at [...]