SRC Easter Raffle

The Tullibigeal Central School SRC held an Easter Raffle on Thursday 2nd April. “Thank you to everyone who donated to our Easter Raffle.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. The winners of the raffle were Pippa Browne (1st), Sonny Bendall (2nd), Leah Bendall (3rd) and Koa Pearce (4th). Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.