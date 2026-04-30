SRC Easter Raffle
The Tullibigeal Central School SRC held an Easter Raffle on Thursday 2nd April. “Thank you to everyone who donated to our Easter Raffle.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. The winners of the raffle were Pippa Browne (1st), Sonny Bendall (2nd), Leah Bendall (3rd) and Koa Pearce (4th). Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
SRC Easter Raffle
The Tullibigeal Central School SRC held an Easter Raffle on [...]
The Slouch Hat strongly associated with Australian identity
The Slouch Hat is an object strongly associated with Australian [...]
Elizabeth (Bess) McGregor
By Melissa Blewitt Elizabeth McGregor was born on 26 May [...]
Staff reflect with Nic Jenkins
The Trundle Children’s Centre educators recently had a great day [...]
Trundle ABBA Festival Returns Bigger, Brighter and Bolder
Media Release Trundle, NSW – Sequins, flares and feel-good vibes [...]
Men’s Health Education Rural Van (mherv) to visit to Condobolin
“Saving local lives” is the objective of the Rotary Men’s [...]