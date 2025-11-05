Springing into Business House Bowls

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

The Spring Business House Competition has kicked off and will run for 7 weeks finishing in mid-December. Foodworks won Round 1, Swiss Watch Centre were the lucky winners and Googar Grinds the lucky losers. Thanks to Seton Electrical for sponsoring the night.

On the battlefield, Seton Electrical beat Googar Grinds, Swiss Watch Centre beat Spot 4, Concrete Yard Gurus beat Deevesy, Seton Electrical 2 beat Bridge Club, Foodworks beat Maspro Girls, Lachlan Agencies 2 beat Fireys, Not So Holey Moses beat Maspro Boys, Happy Daze beat Brayden Davis Personal Training 1, Condo Taxis beat Betta Home Living, Lachlan Agencies 1 beat Brayden Davis Personal Training 2, and Blue Shop beat Squashies.

On Wednesday Lisa Rosberg and Mark Marshall defeated Michael Coe and Don Jackson, Al Stuckey and Rachael defeated Graham and Neil McDonald, and Max Johnson and Alan Watt defeated Laurie Thompson and David McDonald.

Two games of Triples were played on Sunday, Steve Taylor, Mark Marshall and Dave McDonald won the rissoles defeating Al Stuckey, Nick Moody and Bill Cunningham, and Steve Brasnett, Ian Kelk and Michael Collins defeated Michael Leal, Michael Coe and Trent Wighton.

Ray Burnes defeated Michael Coe in a Minor Singles game, twenty-five to seven.

This month should see the finals of the Major Pairs and Major Singles. Andrew Brasnett and Laurie Thompson will play for the title of Club Champion which should be one to watch.

The Zone Mixed Pairs were held in Parkes on the weekend, Marilyn and Darren Seton, Danielle and Laurie Thompson, Cathy Thompson and Grant Davis, Pauleen Dimos and Dave, Brayden and Sam Davis won then lost but Rachael Bendall and Phill Barnard went through to the Quarter Finals in Orange on Sunday but unfortunately were unsuccessful.

The 25-26 Open Gender Pennants nominations are due by the 10th November, the committee are keen to know who can play so they can work out how many teams we can field and what grades. The competition will start on the 11th April and run until the 31st May.

Wednesday afternoon bowls, 2pm start names in by 1:30, $10 to enter and the chance to win a chook, and, with the onset of the warmer weather, the Meat Run has moved back to Sunday morning with the winners taking home a $30 voucher from Condo Quality Meats, names in by 9:30 for a 10am start, $15 to enter. All are welcome.

Contributed.