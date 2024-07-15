Sports Gala Day at Peak Hill
Trundle Central School Secondary students participated in a Secondary Sports Gala Day at Peak Hill on Friday 28 June. “Both our teams came away undefeated but more importantly demonstrated a high level of sportsmanship and behaviour. Well done!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
