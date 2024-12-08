Sport Strapping training

On Monday, 19 November the Condobolin High School Crossways Boys Program participated in a Sport Strapping training session.

The training was facilitated by Tod Healey, a First Aid Trainer, and supervised by Sheree Brandy (Aboriginal Education Officer – AEO), Carl Moss from Marathon Health Dubbo, and Jared Coe (School Learning Support Officer – SLSO).

“During the session, students received practical, hands-on training in various sport strapping techniques, including strapping for shoulders, knees, ankles, fingers, and shin splints,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“They also gained valuable information on how to strap injuries and treat them effectively. This training is not only beneficial for students to use in future situations, either to help themselves or a teammate, but also for involvement in community sporting organisations.

“At the end of the session, students were presented with a Statement of Participation, certifying their completion of the Sport Strapping training.

The students are also scheduled to attend their First Aid and CPR training in due course.