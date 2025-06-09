Spending time at the Library
Trundle Central School K/1/2 students spent a wonderful early literacy morning at the Trundle Library on Friday 23rd May. Students participated in a range of fun activities with everyone! “Thank you to Deb for organising and inviting us, as well as Paint the Town REaD” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook Page.
