Speaking with Reena about India

Tottenham Central School stage 4 students said Namaste (Hello in Hindi) to Reena Vaniya during her visit on Wednesday 26 June.

The Stage 4 students were fortunate to host a visit from Reena Vaniya. During her time at the school, Reena had the opportunity to engage with the students in their LOTE class, where she shared insights about her background, discussed India, and imparted knowledge about the Hindi language.

A heartfelt ‘Dhanyavaad’ (thank you in Hindi) goes to Reena for her valuable contribution.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.