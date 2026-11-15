Half centuries with the bat
Condobolin Junior Cricket Association (CJCA) players enjoyed another weekend of cricket, with rain failing to dampen the enthusiasm across the grounds. Despite a little wet weather, plenty of cricket was played, with all teams taking to the field in their new uniforms. A highlight of the morning was the batting performances of Rowley Lister (left) and Brodie O’Neill (right), who both scored half-centuries. Image Credits: Condobolin Junior Cricket AssociationFacebook Page.
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