Half centuries with the bat

Condobolin Junior Cricket Association (CJCA) players enjoyed another weekend of cricket, with rain failing to dampen the enthusiasm across the grounds. Despite a little wet weather, plenty of cricket was played, with all teams taking to the field in their new uniforms. A highlight of the morning was the batting performances of Rowley Lister (left) and Brodie O’Neill (right), who both scored half-centuries. Image Credits: Condobolin Junior Cricket AssociationFacebook Page.