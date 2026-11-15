Nominations open for 2027 Lachlan Shire Australia Day Awards

By Melissa Blewitt

Nominations are now open for the 2027 Lachlan Shire Australia Day Awards, with residents encouraged to recognise individuals, community groups and events making a positive contribution across the region.

The annual awards acknowledge those who go above and beyond through volunteering, community service, sporting achievements, environmental initiatives and the organisation of local events.

Nominations are being accepted in six categories: Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Australia Day Award (Community Service), Sportsperson of the Year, Event of the Year and Environmental Citizen of the Year.

Residents are asked to provide details of the person or group being nominated, their achievements and why they deserve recognition.

Nomination forms are available to download from Lachlan Shire Council’s website or can be collected from Council offices at 58-64 Molong Street, Condobolin, and 35A Foster Street, Lake Cargelligo.

Forms are also available from Burcher Hotel, Tullibigeal Co-op and Tottenham Post Office.

Nominations close at 4.30pm on Friday, 11 December 2026.

The 2027 awards will be presented during the official Australia Day ceremony in Condobolin on Tuesday, 26 January 2027.

For further information, contact Council Executive Assistant Demi King on 02 6895 1900.