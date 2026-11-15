Maddox and Chad shine with half-centuries

Condobolin junior cricket enjoyed another successful Saturday (7 November), with fine weather, a great atmosphere and plenty of sportsmanship on display. The day was made even better with two outstanding batting performances, with congratulations going to Maddox and Chad on scoring impressive half-centuries. Image Credits: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 11/11/2026By

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