Maddox and Chad shine with half-centuries
Condobolin junior cricket enjoyed another successful Saturday (7 November), with fine weather, a great atmosphere and plenty of sportsmanship on display. The day was made even better with two outstanding batting performances, with congratulations going to Maddox and Chad on scoring impressive half-centuries. Image Credits: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.
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