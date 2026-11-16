CHS cricket falls just short in quarter-final

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School’s (CHS) Open Boys Cricket team has bowed out of the Alan Davidson Shield following a closely contested quarter-final against Orange High School on Thursday, 15 October.

With cloudy skies overhead and the threat of rain hanging over the match, CHS won the toss and elected to bat, finishing with 121 runs against an experienced bowling attack.

Year Eight openers Macauley (Mac) Packham and Hudson Taylor made a determined start, defending well against the pace attack before Hudson was dismissed following a sharp catch.

Mac and Eli Heffernan then worked to lift the scoring rate, but three quick wickets saw Mac, Baden and Miller depart cheaply.

Eli and Lucas Newell steadied the innings, running well between the wickets to take CHS to 60 runs at the drinks break. The pair added another 27 runs in the following five overs before Eli was dismissed just two balls after reaching his half-century. Lucas followed soon after for a valuable 28.

The lower order contributed important runs, with Charles Patton, Quade Peterson and Levi Daure helping CHS reach the final total.

With a strong bowling record behind them, the CHS side was confident of defending the target, but Orange’s opening batters made a positive start.

Jacob Doyle bowled a disciplined opening spell, conceding just three runs in his first four overs, although Orange continued to accumulate runs at the other end.

The breakthrough came with the introduction of Year 7 player Quade, who claimed two wickets in his first over for the school’s Open Boys team.

CHS built on that momentum after the drinks break, taking three wickets for just 15 runs in the next five overs. Quade finished with outstanding figures of four wickets for five runs from four overs, while Lucas Newell also took a wicket.

With Orange requiring 25 runs and CHS needing four more wickets, the match remained finely balanced before rain brought play to an end.

Under the competition rules, Orange was declared the winner and progressed to the next round.

The match also marked Open Boys cricket debuts for Levi and Rueben Sloane, who both made positive contributions to the team.

It was also the final CHS cricket match for Miller Taylor, who first represented the school in Year Nine and became a regular member of its bowling attack. The school acknowledged his contribution and wished him well in his future cricketing endeavours.

Despite the disappointing finish, CHS showed determination with both bat and ball throughout the contest.

The team will return for the first round of the competition in Term One, 2027.