Advanced Care Directives-Do they go far enough

By Anne Coffey

This content Dementia and VAD is part of a paid partnership with Google to promote Google Trends

In May this year I attended a workshop on Advanced Care Directive (ADC) with 5 other people.

Everyone who attended had, in the last couple of years, nursed a relative with advanced dementia until they died as unconscious vegetables, a physical replica of who they were with no cognition, ability to care for themselves or recognise relatives or friends.

In many cases they were deaths drawn out over several months or even years.

When the workshop was organised and advertised, people who responded wanted to attend to put in place instructions through an Advanced Care Directive to opt for Voluntary Assisted Dying if they were no longer able to care for themselves or remember their loved ones.

Erin Walker, the Advance Care Directive Coordinator from Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre Ltd., who was running the workshop soon made it very clear that an Advanced Care Directive could not be used to opt for Voluntary Assisted Dying in case of Dementia.

The disappointment in the room was palpable.

What is an ACD. An Advanced Care Directive is a document that anyone can enter into when of sound mind to put in place instructions of how they want to be cared for in their last days.

The Department of Health provides a kit to explain the process noting that the ACD is about putting in place a guide to the kind of care you want when you are no longer able to speak for yourself.

It is about what you consider important in your last days. In the Fact Sheet produced by the Department of Health called “My Care Future” they have a selection of ideas to stimulate your thought processes in considering what type of care you would like.

e.g “I want care that puts comfort over prolonging life at all costs” – or “I want my spiritual or cultural beliefs respected and supported”.

It goes on to look at i) Who I want to be with me, ii) Where would I be, iii) What else is around me, iv) Faith and beliefs, v) Cultural Needs, vi) and What I wish to avoid.

You can make directives as to whether you want life support and in what circumstances, when and if you wish to be resuscitated or if and when you would agree to an amputation.

Nowhere does it allow you to state,

“If I do not know/recognise my friends and family, if I am not conscious of my surroundings and am unable to care for myself or my personal needs then I would like to access Voluntary Assisted Dying (VAD)”.

“According to Dementia Australia, the New South Wales Health VAD legislation explicitly prohibits accessing VAD for dementia, and advance care directives or pre-written requests for VAD are not legally binding in Australia.” That is the option people attending wanted but it was not available.

Currently to access VAD one has to be facing a terminal Illness which would end your life in the next 6 to 12 months. As well, current Australian State and Territory laws require a person to have decision making capacity at the time of requesting and accessing VAD. Something a person with advanced dementia is not capable of.

The ABCs Paige Cockburn notes that according to the First Australian Dementia Survey “there are long waits for diagnoses, carers are overwhelmed and the situation will only get worse”

“It is estimated that one million Australians will be living with the condition over the next 35 year and that dementia is considered by many to be the defining health crisis of the 21st century and is now the leading cause of death in Australia.”

In 2026 the Queensland University of Technology and Charles Sturt University have, for the first time, surveyed Australians living with dementia directly. 97.2% of participants wanted the right to have VAD as a future choice, with many advocating for Advance Care Directives to address the loss of capacity. (Google Search).

Go Gentle Australia in their article ‘Dementia and VAD – a complex issue’ there are a number of ethical issues to do with allowing VAD for people with dementia. Capacity to make decisions matter.

“There are many reasons why VAD laws insist on eligible people having capacity throughout the entire VAD process.

Changing your mind : An Advance Directive, sometimes written years beforehand, might lock someone into a decision they no longer agree with. If someone changes their mind about VAD but can’t express it, their wishes might not be recognised.

: An Advance Directive, sometimes written years beforehand, might lock someone into a decision they no longer agree with. If someone changes their mind about VAD but can’t express it, their wishes might not be recognised. Ethical dilemmas : If someone with advanced dementia appears happy or content, it raises tough ethical questions for relatives or doctors about whether it’s right to proceed with VAD based on an earlier directive.

: If someone with advanced dementia appears happy or content, it raises tough ethical questions for relatives or doctors about whether it’s right to proceed with VAD based on an earlier directive. Difficult to define : Terms in an Advance Directive like “I want to have VAD when I lose my quality of life” can be subjective and open to interpretation. This can create conflict between family members and doctors.

: Terms in an Advance Directive like “I want to have VAD when I lose my quality of life” can be subjective and open to interpretation. This can create conflict between family members and doctors. Risk of coercion: Vulnerability to pressure or coercion is another concern, both when the person is writing an Advance Directive and when the time comes for others to act on what it says.”

They go on to say that “that some other countries such as The Netherlands, Canada, and Belgium that have legal provisions that allow advance requests or specified safeguards that allow some people with dementia to access VAD the uptake of VAD for Dementia patients is quite low- around 3%.

In Australia some advocacy groups like Dying with Dignity WA and some legal scholars are pressing for legislative frameworks—like advance directives used in places like Quebec—to be looked at for people with dementia, however state governments such as Western Australia and Victoria are not currently looking at expanding eligibility for VAD to include Dementia.

The group of people at the recent workshop would disagree. None of them want to linger in an aged care home, unable to control their bodily functions or care for themselves, unaware of their surroundings and with no quality of life. They want the option to choose the right to die while still capable, and have it enacted when the time comes when they are unable to function.

“This content is part of a paid partnership with Google to promote Google Trends.”

It uses Google Trends to search for Australian interest in Dementia and VAD..

Methodology: Google Trends data is aggregated and anonymous. Search interest is measured on a relative scale and does not represent total search volume.