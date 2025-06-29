Sonny has a great week in Sydney

Recently, Tullibigeal Central School student Sonny Bendall played with the Western Region team at the AFL State Carnival in Blacktown. Sonny had a great week with making special mention to his team winning the Red Dirt Cup against Barrier for this year. On Friday 6th June, they finished off on a high with beating South West Sydney. Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.