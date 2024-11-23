Some very exciting news

The Condobolin Chamber of Commerce has received funding to support the ‘Why Leave Town’ card program through the Cowal Partnering Program. “This initiative is vital in bolstering our local businesses by encouraging community spending within our town.” The Condobolin Chamber of Commerce Chairperson Vicki Hanlon said. “A strong local economy benefits us all. “Let’s come together to support our businesses and keep our community thriving!”

ABOVE: Evolution Mining Advisor – Community and External Relations Renee Pettit and Condobolin Chamber of Commerce President Vicki Hanlon. Image Credit: Evolution Mining Cowal Gold Operation Facebook Page.