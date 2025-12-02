Smashing Success at the Gobondery/ NARRAF Tennis Gala Day!

Students from Tottenham, Trangie, Warren, and Peak Hill came together for the Gobondery/NARRAF Tennis Gala Day on Friday 14th November, bringing with them amazing energy, enthusiasm, and team spirit.

Every player showed fantastic sportsmanship, cheering each other on and playing with positivity. It was fantastic to see students not only having fun but also developing their tennis skills with every match.

“A huge thank-you to Jenavieve and Billy for their fantastic umpiring throughout the day—your support helped make the event run smoothly and successfully! Well done everyone!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.