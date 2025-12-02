Smashing Success at the Gobondery/ NARRAF Tennis Gala Day!
Students from Tottenham, Trangie, Warren, and Peak Hill came together for the Gobondery/NARRAF Tennis Gala Day on Friday 14th November, bringing with them amazing energy, enthusiasm, and team spirit.
Every player showed fantastic sportsmanship, cheering each other on and playing with positivity. It was fantastic to see students not only having fun but also developing their tennis skills with every match.
“A huge thank-you to Jenavieve and Billy for their fantastic umpiring throughout the day—your support helped make the event run smoothly and successfully! Well done everyone!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credit: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Smashing Success at the Gobondery/ NARRAF Tennis Gala Day!
Students from Tottenham, Trangie, Warren, and Peak Hill came together [...]
Week 5 Merit Award Winners
The Tullibigeal Central School Merit Award Winners for Term 4 [...]
Condobolin Public School students complete Swim School
After 10 days of splashing, kicking, gliding and mastering some [...]
St Joseph’s dives into a myriad of activites on excursion
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students enjoyed an excursion to [...]
Year 6 Meets Year 7
On Wednesday 5th November, Tottenham Central School’s Year 6 students [...]
Kindergarten Transition – Full Day Visit!
On Friday 14th November, Tullamore Central School 2026 Kindergarten Transition [...]