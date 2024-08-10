Small Schools Soccer Knockout

On the final day of term 2, the fabulous Trundle Central School soccer team travelled to Bedgerabong for the second round game of the Small Schools Soccer Knockout competition. It was a beautiful day for soccer and the team were excited to play. Bedgerabong scored the first goal and Trundle quickly evened the score. At half time the score was 1-1. Bedgerabong went on to score another goal. The Trundle team were determined and didn’t give up, defending well and not allowing Bedgerabong to score any more goals. The students played with a high level of sportsmanship and enjoyed their day out. “Thank you to Mr Burley for training and transporting the team. Thank you to Mrs Southon for supervising and encouraging our team.” read a report in the schools newsletter. Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School newsletter.