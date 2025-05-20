SLT represent school with pride

Congratulations to the Tullamore Central School Student Leadership Team who represented their school with pride at the morning ANZAC service at Memorial Park on Friday 25th April.

Students shared their personal views on ‘What ANZAC means to me’, speaking eloquently and demonstrating an authentic understanding of the importance of pausing on ANZAC Day to acknowledge the sacrifices made by our service men and women.

Thank you to the many volunteers for their work behind the scenes in providing another memorable ANZAC service for our community this year. Well done, Tullamore!

At the going down of the sun, and in the morning, we will remember them.

Lest we forget

Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.