Sisters of Charity donate to school
Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School received a wonderful visit from Sister Anne from Sisters of Charity on Thursday 27th February. Sister Anne presented the school with a very generous cheque and resources for the students. Year 6 leader thanked Sister Anne and the Sisters of Charity for their generous donation. Image Credits: St Parick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.
