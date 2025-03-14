Sisters of Charity donate to school

Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School received a wonderful visit from Sister Anne from Sisters of Charity on Thursday 27th February. Sister Anne presented the school with a very generous cheque and resources for the students. Year 6 leader thanked Sister Anne and the Sisters of Charity for their generous donation. Image Credits: St Parick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.

Last Updated: 12/03/2025By

Latest News

Jaden selected!

17/03/2025|

Congratulations to Jaden Glasson who has been selected in the [...]

We recommend