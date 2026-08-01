Simple soil test offers big insights for farmers

By Melissa Blewitt

Central West Farming Systems (CWFS) has commenced a series of practical soil health demonstrations as part of its Drought and Climate Resilient Sheep Farms and Landscapes Project, beginning with slaking and dispersion assessments at a property in Lake Cargelligo.

The simple tests, which require only soil samples, water and about 10 minutes to complete, provide valuable insights into soil structure and stability, making them a practical tool for landholders to assess soil health on-farm.

CWFS urges farmers to know their soil before is starts to cost them. “Fragile soils are highly vulnerable to wind and water erosion. When they slake easily, they form hard surface crusts when dry – restricting water infiltration, reducing seedling emergence, and increasing run off,” a post on the Central West Farming Systems Facebook Page read.

What do landholders need to look for?

‘Slaking – does the clod hold together or crumble apart? Rapid breakdown equals low aggregate stability and high risk of crusting and erosion,” a post on the Central West Farming Systems Facebook Page read.

“Dispersion – does the water turn milky? This indicates sodicity – clay particles moving freely through the profile, reducing permeability and root development.”

The demonstrations form the first instalment in a series highlighting the range of soil health tests used by CWFS. The initiative aims to help landholders better understand their soils and equip them with practical knowledge to support informed management decisions and improve the resilience of farming systems.

For full reference on how to complete soil tests such as those undertaken at Lake Cargelligo, visit the Central West Farming Systems Facebook Page.