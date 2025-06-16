Showing skills

Condobolin Public School students Dakota, Kaylee and Cleo, showed amazing sportsmanship while playing at the Lachlan PSSA Soccer trials on Monday, 19 May. “It is amazing to see our students

competing at a Western level and showing their skills against students from such a large area,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “The girls may not have been selected

today however school sport is about so much more. The friendships you make and the skills you pick up are just as important.” Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.