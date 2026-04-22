Showing respect

Condobolin Public School students were recognised by staff for showing kindness and respect towards others recently. “We are so proud of the way our students continue to look out for one another and contribute to a positive, supportive school environment,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 21/04/2026By

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Showing respect

22/04/2026|

Condobolin Public School students were recognised by staff for showing [...]

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