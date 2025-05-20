Showing respect

Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School participated in an ANZAC Day ceremony on Friday 25th April. “Many thanks to our families and staff for supporting our students. Thanks to our students who participated with pride and respect. Thanks to Sasha for representing our Leaders.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Lest we forget. We will remember them. Source and Image Credits: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.