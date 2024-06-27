Showing off final product
Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Year 9/10 Textiles students have been productive this term. They had to create a portfolio and plan all the design elements of their individual project before beginning. This involved tie dyeing, patchwork and applique, before sewing to create some fantastic projects. Well done to this amazing group. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.
Latest News
Kiara selected to join Pulse Alive Touring Showband and Vocalists
After performing at pulse alive Condobolin High School student Kiara [...]
Passion Project at CHS
Recently, the Yinaagang Girls Group at Condobolin High School had [...]
Showing off final product
Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Year 9/10 Textiles students have been [...]
Celebrating 126 years of Independence of the Philippines
One-hundred-and-twenty-six years of Independence of the Philippines was celebrated in [...]
LSC honoured at NSW Local Government Awards
Lachlan Shire Council has been honoured at the prestigious 2024 [...]
Local residents aged 65 and over urged to get free flu vaccine
Condobolin and Lachlan Shire residents aged 65 and over urged [...]