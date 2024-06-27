Showing off final product

Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Year 9/10 Textiles students have been productive this term. They had to create a portfolio and plan all the design elements of their individual project before beginning. This involved tie dyeing, patchwork and applique, before sewing to create some fantastic projects. Well done to this amazing group. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.

