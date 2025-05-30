Showcasing union skills

Condobolin Public School students Levi Daure, Quade Peterson, Thomas Saunders and Lucas McMaster (ABOVE) who attended Western Region Rugby Union Trials on Monday, 12 May. A huge congratulations to Quade who has been selected in the team and will compete in the state carnival later this year. Congratulations Quade and well done Levi, Thomas and Lucas. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.