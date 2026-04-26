Showcasing skills

Condobolin High School Open Boys Cricket Report

On Tuesday (31 March), the Condobolin High School (CHS) Open Boys Cricket Team travelled to Bathurst to take on Kandos High School in Round Two of the Alan Davidson Shield.

After reaching the final in consecutive years, the boys entered the match quietly confident—and they didn’t disappoint.

Condobolin High School started with the ball, with Miller Taylor and Jacob Doyle delivering an outstanding opening spell. Miller set the tone early, claiming a two-wicket maiden in just his second over, and followed it up with another strong over. After five overs, Kandos were struggling at 4/12.

With the field closing in and tension building, Jacob Doyle then took centre stage, claiming back-to-back wickets to put himself on a hat-trick. A fantastic achievement!

Baden Riley, Eli Heffernan and Jaren Blewitt wrapped up the innings efficiently, bowling Kandos out for just 23.

With a small target to chase, debutants Quade Peterson and Hudson Taylor opened the batting and made light work of the total, reaching the target in just the fourth over.

Congratulations to the team on not only a strong performance but also their sportsmanship and respectful approach against a developing Kandos side.

Well done to Quade and Hudson on their CHS cricket debuts.

And thank you to Pic Fyfe for transporting all the gear. We now look ahead to our next match in Term Four, with our opponent yet to be confirmed.

Great start boys!

Source: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.