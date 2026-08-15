Sheep Show success for CHS students

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School Stage Five Agriculture students showcased their livestock skills and teamwork at the Dohne Merino Sheep Show on Wednesday, 29 July, following months of preparation with their animals.

Across Terms One to Three, students cared for and prepared several Dohne Merinos for competition. At the end of last term, two sheep were entered in the Carcase Judging Competition, while the remaining three – Cutlet, Chops and Roast – travelled to Orange for the annual Dohne Merino Sheep Show.

Eight students attended the event, camping overnight before an early start to prepare their animals for judging in challenging winter conditions. Their dedication was rewarded when the school’s team of sheep placed second in its class. Judges also commended the sheep for their excellent condition and the quality of their clean, bright wool.

In addition to the competition, students participated in a range of educational activities, including trade and career presentations, shearing demonstrations, fleece judging and working dog demonstrations. The experiences provided valuable insight into career pathways and opportunities within the agricultural industry.

Students represented Condobolin High School with distinction, demonstrating teamwork, professionalism and enthusiasm throughout the event.

A special congratulations goes to Rachel Grimmond, who was recognised for her keen interest and thoughtful questions during the fleece judging session.

Congratulations to all students involved on their outstanding achievement and for serving as excellent ambassadors for Condobolin High School.