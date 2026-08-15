Albert Golf Club Open Weekend

The Albert Golf Club Open Mens and Womens Weekend was held on Sunday 26th July.

It was a fantastic weekend of golf with many in attendance.

“Congratulations to all of our winners and runners-up.” read a comment from the Albert Golf Club Facebook page.

In the Mens Open A Grade, the Scratch winner was JT with a score of 69 points. Runner up was Jay Choma with a score of 70 points.

Robert Brodin was the Handicap winner with a score of 67. Tony Baldwinson was the runner up with a score of 68.

Brad Hurley was the Stableford winner with a score of 37 points. Jason Crean was runner up with a score of 36 points.

In Mens B Grade, the Scratch winner was Andrew Campbell with a score of 76 points. Reg Herbert was runner up with a score of 78 (CB).

The Handicap winner was Brett Rope with a score of 65 points. Terry Galvin was runner up with a score of 71 points.

Jim McKay was the Stableford winner with a score of 34 points (CB). Mark Mortimer was the runner up with a score of 34 points.

In Mens C Grade, the Scratch winner was Jay Mulherin with a score of 86 points. Phil Cosgrove was the runner up with a score of 88 points.

The Handicap winner was Lachlan Taing with a score of 68 points. Geoff Gill was the runner up with a score of 70 points.

The Stablefor winner was Tim Sharkey with a score of 36 points. Neville Jones was the runner up with a score of 35 points.

In the Ladies Open A Grade, the Scratch winner was Michelle Owen with a score of 74 points. The Handicap winner was Janine Tulenew with a score of 71 points. Debbie Matheson was the Stableford winner with a score of 34 points.

The Scratch winner in the B Grade was Robynne Morton-Lawrence with a score of 91 points. Alison Morriss was the Handicap winner with a score of 70 nett and Sandra Beetson was the Stableford winner with a score of 36 points.

In the special events, Michelle Owen and Belinda Wall won Nearest the Pin. Michalle Owen also won Longest Drive.

“Congratulations to all of our prize winners and a huge thank you to everyone who travelled to Albert to support our Open Weekend. We hope you all enjoyed the weekend and look forward to welcoming you back again next year!” read a post on the Albert Golf Club Facebook page.

Source: Albert Golf Club Facebook page.