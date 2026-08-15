Get along and attend LVW AGM

Advertorial.

As Australians, we’ve become accustomed to talking about the cost of living. Whether it’s the weekly grocery shop, electricity bills or fuel prices, rising costs affect every household. What is often overlooked is that many of these increases begin long before products reach supermarket shelves.

Water is one of the essential ingredients in producing the food and fibre that sustain our communities. When the cost of delivering and managing that water rises, those costs flow through the supply chain—from family farms and regional businesses to transport operators, food processors and, ultimately, consumers.

Recent decisions on rural bulk water pricing have reinforced the importance of having a strong, informed and independent voice representing the interests of Lachlan water users. While these decisions are often technical, their impact is felt across our regional economy.

At Lachlan Valley Water, much of our work happens behind the scenes. We review policy, analyse technical reports, prepare submissions and work with government agencies to ensure the unique circumstances of the Lachlan Valley are understood. Our advocacy is about more than water users—it is about supporting productive agriculture, regional jobs and the long-term prosperity of our communities.

With our Annual General Meeting approaching, we invite all members and interested water users to attend, hear about the work undertaken over the past year and the issues that will shape the future of water management in the Lachlan.

Strong representation depends on an informed and engaged community. We look forward to sharing our progress, discussing the challenges ahead and continuing to advocate for the people, industries and communities that rely on a healthy and productive Lachlan Valley.

Contributed.