Shauna attends WAP Graduation

On Friday 19th September, the WAP (Western Access Program) Year 12 Graduation was held.

This graduation marked the end of Shauna Pollard’s school journey.

The night was full of celebrating all the years of learning, growth and achievements.

Shauna received her graduation certificate, an Academic Effort certificate for Community and Family Studies and a Certificate of Excellence in Exploring Early Childhood.

Congratulations Shauna.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.