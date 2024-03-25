Shauna and Maddi attend university Roadshow

Tottenham Central School students Maddi Loftus and Shauna Pollard attended the university roadshow with Miss Allen on Friday 1st March. The students engaged with the university of Newcastle, university of New England UNE, and Charles Sturt University and asked many questions about the types of courses they offered, early entry and how to apply, how to pay for uni and on and off campus accommodation. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.