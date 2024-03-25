Shauna and Maddi attend university Roadshow
Tottenham Central School students Maddi Loftus and Shauna Pollard attended the university roadshow with Miss Allen on Friday 1st March. The students engaged with the university of Newcastle, university of New England UNE, and Charles Sturt University and asked many questions about the types of courses they offered, early entry and how to apply, how to pay for uni and on and off campus accommodation. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.
Latest News
Teachers receive Certificates in Workplace Training
Condobolin High School teachers received Certificates in Workplace training and [...]
Practicing their coffee skills
Practice has never tasted better! The Lake Cargelligo Central School [...]
Shauna and Maddi attend university Roadshow
Tottenham Central School students Maddi Loftus and Shauna Pollard attended [...]
Students receive Merit Awards
Tullibigeal Central School announced their Merit Award winners for Week [...]
Stage 5 students compete
Four Tottenham Central School Stage 5 students competed in the [...]
Teachers receive Certificate of Accreditation
Condobolin High School educators are committed to achieving the best [...]