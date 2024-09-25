Sewer rehabilitation works get underway

Sewer rehabilitation works began in Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo and Tottenham on Monday, 16 September and will continue until Friday, 13 December.

Trazlbat Pty Ltd has been awarded the contract for these works which involve closed-circuit television inspection (CCTV), high pressure water jetting and sewer remediation. You will see them working in the areas shown on the maps provided over coming months.

“Ongoing maintenance is required to ensure the sewer infrastructure continues to operate effectively. I am pleased to announce that we have engaged Trazlbat Pty Ltd to undertake essential rehabilitation work valued at approximately $1.3 million over the next few months. Around 6km of sewer mains across Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo and Tottenham will be renewed during this work,” Lachlan Shire Council General manager Greg Tory said.

Lachlan Shire Council’s existing sewer system has been serving the community for more than 80 years.

The work will involve cleaning of the sewer system with high pressure water jetting equipment and inspection using closed-circuit television (CCTV). Following this inspection, sewer mains will be re-lined and sewer junctions will be renewed where required. The work is being done to improve reliability and service to the community.

“Residents in the impacted areas will receive a letterbox drop as well as a courtesy door knock prior to commencement of work in their area,” a statement from Lachlan Shire Council said.

“The contractors may need to access properties to carry out the work; however, they will not need to enter homes, and you are not required to be home. Please ensure your pets are secured when work is being undertaken in the area in case entry to your property is required.

“Unfortunately, some residents may experience an increase in noise, vehicle movements and odours while work is being carried out although every effort will be made to minimise these impacts.

“We also recommend that you leave your toilet lids down with a small weight placed on the lid (about 2kg) while cleaning works are being completed near your home to avoid fluids spurting from the toilet accidentally.”

For further information on the works being carried out, please contact Trazlbat’s Project Manager, Neelam Singh on 0424 606 895.

For all general enquiries in relation to these works please contact Council’s Infrastructure Services Department on 02 6895 1900.