Sergeant Joel a special guest

Born 2 Read Condobolin held a Pop Up Storytime at the Library on Friday, 15 November. The special guest was Sergeant Joel Hunter, who read ‘There’s a Baddy Running Through This Book” by Shelly Unwin and ‘When I Grow Up” by Colin McNaughton. Ready Roo made a surprise appearance and joined in with completing craft activities. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.