Seniors hold Christmas bake sale
The Lake Cargelligo senior students held a Christmas Bake sale on Monday 25th November. After a busy morning preparing delicious treats they were packaged up for collection. All funds raised will go towards their Year 12 activities next year. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
