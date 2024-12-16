Seniors hold Christmas bake sale

The Lake Cargelligo senior students held a Christmas Bake sale on Monday 25th November. After a busy morning preparing delicious treats they were packaged up for collection. All funds raised will go towards their Year 12 activities next year. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.

