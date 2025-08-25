Securing Your Future: Lachlan Valley Water Calls on Local Water Users

Advertorial

With pressures mounting on water users in NSW, Lachlan Valley Water Inc (LVW) is urging water users across the Lachlan Valley to renew their memberships—or join for the first time—as the organisation continues its critical work protecting the rights and livelihoods of licence holders.

For over two decades, Lachlan Valley Water has served as the independent, locally-driven voice for water users across the valley. As governments, regulators and environmental reform processes tighten their grip on rural water access, LVW remains firmly focused on one mission: protecting productive water entitlements and securing the future of irrigated agriculture in the region.

“We’re here to ensure Lachlan water users are not just heard—but respected—at every level of decision-making,” says Glenn Daley, Executive Officer of Lachlan Valley Water.

“From Sydney to Canberra, we fight for fair treatment, balanced policies, and real transparency. Without strong local advocacy, our members are at risk of being left behind.”

Real Results. Local Victories.

LVW’s work over the past 12 months is proof of the power of a united membership:

Wetlands Proposal Reversed: LVW helped reduce the number of proposed prescribed wetlands in the Lachlan from 297 to just 11, saving landholders from potential regulatory red tape and loss of access.

Water Pricing Advocacy: The organisation made detailed submissions to the IPART Water Management and WaterNSW pricing reviews, influencing more favourable pricing determinations that will benefit users across the region.

Belubula Support: LVW has backed the Belubula Landholders group in having a damaged railway bridge removed, and continues to fight against negative impacts from the proposed Belubula Water Security Project.

Accountability in Action: When Wyangala Dam failed to spill during major inflows in June 2024, LVW filed a GIPA request to uncover the facts and has since referred the issue to the Inspector-General of Water Compliance for independent investigation.

Advocacy, Accountability, Action

LVW represents its members on a wide range of critical issues, including:

Reviews of Water Sharing Plans

Long-Term Annual Average Extraction Limits (LTAAEL)

Proposed basin-wide minimum inflow requirements

Regulatory overreach and market transparency

Stakeholder engagement with WaterNSW, DCCEEW (NSW), MDBA, and more

Why Membership Matters

Membership of LVW is open to anyone who holds a Water Access Licence in the Lachlan Valley, or anyone who has an interest in water and water management.

“Our only source of income is our members. We don’t receive government funding, which means our advocacy is completely independent,” says Mr Daley.

“Every membership strengthens our ability to influence decisions that impact your entitlement, your business, and your community.”

Join Today—Protect Your Water Tomorrow

With ongoing reform, rising water charges, environmental pressures and shifting political priorities, the next 12 months will be pivotal for NSW water users. Lachlan Valley Water is ready to advocate—but it can’t do it alone.

Membership renewals are currently being sent to existing members. To enquire about new memberships, or check or update your details, contact LVW at admin@lvw.com.au or visit the Contact Us section of the website www.lvw.com.au