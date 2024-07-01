Secondary team travel to Orange
A huge congratulations to the Lake Cargelligo Central School secondary Cross Country team who excelled in Orange in bitter conditions on Wednesday 12 June.
Matilda and West both won their age divisions. Mark came 3rd in his race and Sophia came 6th. This means that they all qualify for State, which will be held in Sydney in July.
“We are so proud of the effort put in by all our students who participated in the Cross Country, both primary and secondary, and would also like to thank the parents for their support.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
