Secondary students travel to Parkes

The Trundle Central School Secondary Reward Excursion to Parkes was a great success on Wednesday 3rd July. “Thanks to Parkes PCYC for hosting us for bubble soccer, archery tag and indoor soccer. Thanks to Parkes Squash Centre for introducing us to Volley-squash and a big thanks to the students and staff who attended. It was a great day out.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.