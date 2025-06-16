Secondary Girls Trip

Sydney Girls Trip Report

Trundle Central School Secondary Girls recently had the opportunity to attend a 3-day excursion to Sydney.

This was an amazing opportunity for the female students to socialise with their peers, improve self-confidence, fitness and participate in various activities to help bridge the gap between city and country children.

On Day 1 (Tuesday 20th May), the students arrived in Penrith and enjoyed a scenic walk from Regatta Park to their accommodation, taking in the views along the Nepean River. Throughout the afternoon, they took part in a range of activities, including planning the next day’s public transport journey, creating vision boards to focus on future goals and aspirations, and practising gratitude. The evening was rounded off with a delicious meal at Panthers Leagues Club, followed by some fun and games at Time Zone.

On Day 2 (Wednesday 21st May), they departed from Emu Plains and took a train to Central Station. The girls successfully found the right platform to catch the train to Circular Quay. Next on the itinerary was a ferry ride to Manly. Thankfully, the weather stayed clear, allowing the girls to enjoy the stunning views of the harbour. For some of the girls, it was their first time seeing this part of Sydney, and it was truly heartwarming to witness their smiles.

Next, they hopped on the light rail to the Queen Victoria Building, where they grabbed lunch at the food court. Afterwards, they made their way to the Capitol Theatre to watch Annie the Musical. For many of the girls, it was their first time attending a musical, and they were captivated by the set design, costumes, music, and the incredible talent of the cast. Later, they took the train back to Emu Plains, enjoyed some pizza for dinner, and spent some time socialising before heading to bed.

On Day 3 (Thursday 22nd May) the girls packed up and began their journey back to Trundle, making a stop at the Bathurst Aquatic Centre for an Aqua Aerobics class. The girls laughed, splashed, and got moving during the session, making it a fun and energising break in the long trip home.

“A big thank you to Mr Southon for making this opportunity possible for our students. We also extend our gratitude to the Trundle Services and Citizens Club for their generous financial support.” read the report written by Mrs Leisa Johnson.

“A special thank you to Mrs Price and Mrs Morgan for joining me on the trip — your help and support were invaluable, and I truly couldn’t have done it without you both.

“Lastly, a huge thank you to all the girls for their incredible participation throughout the excursion. Your enthusiasm, positive attitude, and willingness to try new experiences made the trip truly special. It was a joy to see you support one another, embrace every activity, and represent yourselves and our school with pride. Well done on making this an unforgettable adventure! Until next time, just remember girls ‘The sun’ll come out tomorrow, Bet your bottom dollar, that tomorrow there’ll be sun!’” the report concluded.

Report written by Mrs Leisa Johnson – Student Advisor. Sourced via the Trundle Central School Newsletter. Images sourced via the Trundle Central School Facebook page.